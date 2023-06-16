Weather Service outlines severe thunderstorm watch, excessive heat warning for Friday and Saturday Published 6:36 am Friday, June 16, 2023

A new Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana until 11 a.m. Friday.

The primary threats are large hail (possibly up to baseball size) and damaging winds of 60 mph or greater, frequent cloud to ground lighting and brief torrential rainfall, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.

The severe weather threat is expected to come to an end by late morning Friday.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the portions of the area this Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon, where heat indices are expected to reach or exceed 113F.

Heat advisories have also been issued for the coastal parishes and counties where heat indices are expected to be between 108-112.