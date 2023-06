Texas Department of Transportation — Veterans Memorial Bridge closing for 4 hours Thursday Published 4:10 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, SH 73 going into Port Arthur at the Rainbow Bridge will be closed for approximately three to four hours as a super heavy, oversized load is moved along SH73 to FM366.

The turnaround from SH7 3 northbound to southbound at the base of the Veterans Memorial Bridge will also be closed during this time.