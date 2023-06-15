Parenting class planned July 8 in Orange Published 12:04 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

Wells of Agape is hosting a parenting class July 8 at Golden Triangle Grace & Truth, 2300 41st St. in Orange.

This is the old Bancroft School right beside of the building.

Childcare is not provided.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and lunch is provided.

Go to wellsofagape.org and click on services tab, then click on the class you want to register for then click link at the bottom.

Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person.

You can pay online. See instructions on the website.

Attendees must be present the entire time to receive a certificate of completion.

Topics offered include anger management, communication skills, household management, disciplined co-parenting, abandonment and spiritual aspects of parenting.

If you have any questions, text 409-779-0661 or 409-221-5425.