Local First job fair for Golden Triangle Polymers project nears

Published 12:10 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

Traffic cones help direct traffic into Golden Triangle Polymers at one of the State Highway 87 entryways. (Stephen Hemelt/The Leader)

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is hosting a Local First Job Fair.

This is for job opportunities at the Golden Triangle Polymers Company project in Orange County.

The effort is a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy.

This project is expected to create approximately 4,500 construction jobs and approximately 500 permanent jobs.

Local First is the workforce program designed to offer local, qualified workers access to the job opportunities at the project.

Job seekers may register for Local First at setworks.org

The Job Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 at the Expo Center in Orange.

