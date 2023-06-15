Fan giveaway goes fast in Orange County Published 12:02 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

Heating and cooling costs make up about 55 percent of an average customer’s electric bill, Entergy Texas officials said.

Taking steps to save energy can help customers better manage usage when temperatures are hot.

Fans are a simple tool that can provide relief from the summer heat and allow customers to save money on their energy bill, which is why Entergy Texas is donating 1,300 box fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas.

“Summertime brings warmer temperatures, which can translate into financial stress for customers on a tight budget,” said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas.

“Our annual fan distribution program allows us to help low-income customers stay cool and save money.”

Since 2000, Entergy Texas has donated a total of 27,100 fans to Texas families through community partnerships.

The Salvation Army of Orange County received 110 fans June 9, and they were all given out by June 14.

In addition to the fan distribution program, Entergy Texas offers several resources to help customers manage their bill.

For more information, visit entergy-texas.com/bill-help.