See how West Orange-Stark Summer Stampede creates math, science adventures Published 12:43 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The West Orange-Stark Summer Stampede Kids Camp kicked off with a bang, captivating young minds with an array of math and science programs and activities, organizers said.

The effort is designed to foster curiosity, creativity and hands-on learning through an immersive summer experience to keep students learning.

Under the guidance of instructors and experts, participants are exposed to the principles of aerodynamics, the mysteries of chemical reactions and so much more.

Highlights include:

High-Flying Excitement: Young scientists soaring to new heights as they design and launch paper airplanes, delving into the captivating world of aerodynamics. With a focus on experimentation and creativity, participants learn the secrets behind flight and engineer their aerial wonders.

Explosive Discoveries: Witnessing the power of chemical reactions firsthand, students get up close and personal with erupting volcanos.

Sweet Sensations: Cooling off from the summer heat takes on a new meaning as participants embark on making ice cream. Through hands-on activities, they explore the science of freezing and experience the joy of creating their delectable frozen treats.

Wildlife Exploration: From understanding the unique adaptation of mammals and amphibians to exploring their habitats, this adventure offers an up-close encounter with the wonders of the animal kingdom.

Entrepreneurial Ventures: Students have embraced the lemonade stand model to create their ventures; guided by marketing, finance and customer service principles, they discover the thrill of entrepreneurship while refreshing patrons with their delicious lemonade

Organizers stress West Orange-Stark Summer Stampede is an example of the district’s commitment to quality education beyond the classroom.

Stampede is open for students of West Orange-Cove Consolidated ISD coming into grades first through fifth.

Following the two-week math and science program, students attending session two explore reading. Each week their classroom learning leads to a field trip. Registration has closed for the 2023 session.