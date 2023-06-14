Raid, arrest made Wednesday for “distributing methamphetamine throughout Orange” Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

More than 700 grams of methamphetamine, a gun and other unidentified controlled substances were discovered Wednesday in Orange, authorities said, the result of a multi-agency raid.

Orange Police Lt. Stephen Ward said personnel from the city’s narcotic division and West Orange Police Department officers executed the narcotics search warrant at 3509 Kenwood St. in Orange.

“The warrant was obtained after an investigation revealed Larry Darnell Roberts was distributing methamphetamine throughout Orange,” Ward said in a release.

A search of the residence by officers led to the discovery of more than 700 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm, marijuana and several hundred pills that will be identified at a later date, according to Ward, who works in the department’s criminal investigation division.

Roberts was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree felony and felon in possession of a firearm-3rd degree felony.