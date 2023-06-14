CHIP SHOTS — Orange County golfers sink hole-in-one, make impact at Korn Ferry Tour Published 12:06 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The Babe Zaharias hole-in-one barrage continued when Darrel Latiolais of Bridge City sank an 8-iron from 110-yards on the 15th hole. Witnesses were Keith Mullins, Art Turner and Raymond Darbonne. It was Latiolais’ third ace and the 11th of 2023 at Zaharias.

The area’s professional golf highlight of the week was authored by West Orange-Stark ex Michael Arnaud. Arnaud, who had completely fallen off the radar after missing cuts in all eight of his Korn Ferry Tour events last year, made his first KFT start of 2023 memorable with a T31 in the BMW Charity Classic.

Arnaud shot 69-68-68-69 for an 11-under 274. Those who are familiar with Michael will remember his only victory, on what was then the Web.com Tour, came in the 2018 BMW. Arnaud turned heads that week with a second-round 60 that lead to a 19-under total and a 5-shot win. En route to the 60, he was 9-under through the first 7 holes . . .

On the PGA Tour this past week, Daffue was the big winner, picking up $39,150 on a T38 in the Canadian Open. He shot 5-under-283. Landry finished T57 with a 287 and pocketed $20,160. Stroud missed the cut after shooting 71-74 . . .

Chase Ion of Sour Lake continued his torrid play on the Southern Texas PGA Junior Tour. A week after shooting 60 at Henry Homberg, Ion won Boys’ 13-14 by 10 shots with a 2-under 70 at Sunset Grove.

Other flight winners included Drake Andrepont of Sour Lake (77 in Boys 15-18), Ashley Hale of Orange (85 to edge Lainee McMillon of Kirbyville by one in Girls 15-18) and Ben Woolley of Humble (41 in Little Linksters Boys 11-12, 9-hole red.

In the Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Babe Zaharias, the team of Craig Geoffroy, Lonnie Mosley, Darrell Mouille and Terry Jones won the front with minus 2. On the back, the team of Mullins, Darbonne, Turner and Latiolais won with minus 3.

Closest to the pin winners were Ron LaSalle (No. 1, 13-3, No. 12, 5-7), Jones (No. 7, 6-4) and Latiolais (No. 15, ace) . . .

The Super Saturday 2 ball at Zaharias saw the team of Robert Gautreaux, Cap Hollier, Harry Green and Thad Keishnick take the front with minus 1 and tie the back at plus 1. Tying the back was the foursome of James Vercher, Don MacNeil, Greg Cohran and George Adams . . .

Last Wednesday’s Zaharias DogFight was played in an all-points count format. First with 29 points was the team of Ed Holley, Mike Kibodeaux, Robert Stansbury and Larry Foster. Second with 26 points was the team of Doug LeBlanc, Darbonne, Eddie Delk and Mosley.

Closest to the pin winners were Stansbury (No. 2, 3-6), Holley (No. 7, 7-3) Kenny Robbins (No. 12, 4-3) and Steve Wisenbaker (No. 15, 10-1).

Registration deadline for PN-G coach David Wallace’s June 19-22 Indian summer Golf Camp 2023 has been extended to Friday morning. Call 409 719-3949 or e-mail jhonz@pga.com.

Golf news should be e-mailed to Bob West at rdwest@usa.net.