Texas Department of Transportation outlines I-10 lane closure in Orange County Published 5:03 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on I-10 through Orange County that starts tonight (June 13).

The right lane of Interstate 10 westbound from SH 87 to Adams Bayou will be closed overnight.

It starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday and ends at 5 a.m. Wednesday to move a concrete barrier.

Expect possible delays.