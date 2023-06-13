ORANGE PUBLIC LIBRARY — Summer Reading Programs kick off for many Published 9:00 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

1 of 3

Orange Public Library leaders announced a series of Summer Reading Programs for readers of all ages.

Upon registration, participants receive a reading log to record reading and listening time. Readers who turn in their logs by July 26 receive “Library Bucks” to be used at the Library Store.

Preschool Read-to-Me Programs are held Wednesdays through July 26 from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

A different member of the community will read each week to children and their guardians in the Children’s Room at the library.

Readers must sign up at the library for a Summer Reading Program to attend any of the weekly events. The first program began last week.

For more information, call the library at 409-883-1086.

The Summer Reading Program for Young Adults is on Tuesdays through July 25 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Participants hang out in the library with a different activity each week.

This Tuesday (June 13) is Virtual Reality Headsets presented by TX Workforce.

Readers must sign up at the library for a Summer Reading Program to attend.

Next week’s event is movie and pizza night.

Mayor Larry Spears Jr. read last week to the preschool group, and Mark Shepherd with Song Solutions took the first through sixth graders on a jungle adventure.

To see upcoming events for the Summer Reading Programs, log onto orangetexas.gov/177/Library.