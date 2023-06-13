Juneteenth celebration includes communitywide prayer service Published 12:06 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The members of Krewe De Onyx are inviting the public to attend a communitywide prayer service, which will culminate a Juneteenth weekend celebration.

This service is Sunday at 10 a.m. at Riverside Pavilion, 708 Simmons Drive.

The prayer service is open to the public and includes several local ministers, as well as the Rev. Ronnie Crockett of Mount Olive Baptist Church, who will bring morning reflection.

Krewe de Onyx leaders are encouraging all community members to attend this enlightening prayer service.

Bring your lawn chair and a prayerful spirit.

Should you have questions, call Krewe de Onyx President Freddie Champine II at 409-659-1515.