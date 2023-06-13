Factory Outlet Flooring and Design celebrates ribbon cutting Published 1:27 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

1 of 3

Factory Outlet Flooring and Design leaders welcomed the community Tuesday morning for a community networking coffee event.

The flooring company is located at 18440 FM 62 in Orange and can be reached at 409-735-6566.

The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce helped host the event, which also included a ribbon cutting.

Also highlighted at the gathering were Edgerly Dentistry for earning the Business of the Month honor from the Chamber and Employee of the Month Debbie Beard of Bridge City Bank.

Father of the Year Don Fields was also honored by the Chamber.