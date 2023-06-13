5 Under Golf Center wins BBB Torch Award Published 12:02 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

BEAUMONT — 5 Under Golf Center is a winner of the 25th Anniversary Better Business Bureau of Southeast Texas Torch Awards for Ethics.

The BBB’s annual awards banquet honoring local businesses and organizations around Southeast Texas was held last week at the Beaumont Civic Center.

The prestigious awards event, including the Torch Award and the Spark Award, recognizes excellence and ethics in the marketplace as well as community involvement.

Selected from among a group of renowned, highly respected finalists — all with tremendous impact on the Golden Triangle, 5 Under leaders said they are proud and honored to be named this year’s Torch Award winner.

“We are so grateful and excited for this amazing honor,” says Austin Williams, President of 5 Under. “To be recognized for the values, commitments, and characteristics that the BBB and this great award stands for is just overwhelming.”

Williams says the recognition is a testament to the vision and support of 5 Under’s majority owner, Don Shaver, and all the outstanding hard work of the staff.

“5 Under is on a mission to be multi-dimensional in every sense, and that means going beyond just the business and serving as a reliable and actionable ally for the community,” Williams said.

5 Under is a sports and entertainment venue located in Beaumont and operates five lines of business including golf and game play (with Topgolf Swing Suites and Toptracer Range technologies), restaurant, retail, special events and eCommerce.

Company leaders said the recognition comes at a great point for the multifaceted, indoor/outdoor golf center, as 5 Under was recently awarded first place at the 2023 food and beverage expo, Taste of the Triangle and last year was named Small Business of the Year by the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, email at lance@fiveundergolf.com or visit fiveundergolf.com.