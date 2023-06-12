WERE YOU THERE? Large crowd enjoys Cops N Kids in Orange County; see the photos
Published 11:09 am Monday, June 12, 2023
(Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
David Lampman and 7-year-old Grayson Hennigan have some fun. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
9-year-old Caden Bailey (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Rylee Mahood, 5, stands with a balloon snake making clown. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Kaida Walles, 6, Calvin Leornard, 4, are with Kellen Leger, Ryan Pevey and Benjamin McKee. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Kambri Bazar, 3, and Mary McCay (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Adalyn Barney, 6, is shown decorating her foam gnome. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Circle K Daycare of Orange (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Paxton Lungs, 9 (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
A large crowd of children, families and first responders turned out Friday at the 27th Annual Orange County Cops N Kids.
Games, food and crafts were just part of the fun that got everyone involved.
Ultimately, the casual and friendly interactions between the community and law enforcement are keys to the event, which aims to strength the bonds between the police and local residents.
Hosted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the event featured plenty of free refreshments and activities for the public.