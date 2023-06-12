WERE YOU THERE? Large crowd enjoys Cops N Kids in Orange County; see the photos Published 11:09 am Monday, June 12, 2023

1 of 12

A large crowd of children, families and first responders turned out Friday at the 27th Annual Orange County Cops N Kids.

Games, food and crafts were just part of the fun that got everyone involved.

Ultimately, the casual and friendly interactions between the community and law enforcement are keys to the event, which aims to strength the bonds between the police and local residents.

Hosted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the event featured plenty of free refreshments and activities for the public.