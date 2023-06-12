Orange County marriage licenses issued: June 5 – June 9, 2023
Published 12:45 am Monday, June 12, 2023
Marriage licenses issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk for the week of June 5, 2023, through June 9, 2023:
Dillon Robert Hand and Chiquita Shonte LeBlanc
Austin Allen Emerson and Madison Leigh Reich
Joshua Sterling Haynes and Meggan Renee Gallagher
Deirdre Dene Foster and Telitta Dawn Brandley
Aaron Michael Arceneaux and Stormie Nichole McClanahan
Austin Carrol Sanders and Lara Beth Linscomb
Stephen Blake Ferguson and Victoria Celeise Murphy
Logan Isaiah Murphy and Adrianna Renee Johnson
Robert Joe Williams and Tonya Lynn Helms
Kyle Glynn Walker and Shelby Leigh Kast
Travis Lamar Brown and Lacey Dawn Burkhart
Sean Devin Cook and Veronica Rose Riley
Julio Samuel Rivera-Ramirez and Elvira Quinonez-Castellanos