Orange County marriage licenses issued: June 5 – June 9, 2023 Published 12:45 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Marriage licenses issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk for the week of June 5, 2023, through June 9, 2023:

Dillon Robert Hand and Chiquita Shonte LeBlanc

Austin Allen Emerson and Madison Leigh Reich

Joshua Sterling Haynes and Meggan Renee Gallagher

Deirdre Dene Foster and Telitta Dawn Brandley

Aaron Michael Arceneaux and Stormie Nichole McClanahan

Austin Carrol Sanders and Lara Beth Linscomb

Stephen Blake Ferguson and Victoria Celeise Murphy

Logan Isaiah Murphy and Adrianna Renee Johnson

Robert Joe Williams and Tonya Lynn Helms

Kyle Glynn Walker and Shelby Leigh Kast

Travis Lamar Brown and Lacey Dawn Burkhart

Sean Devin Cook and Veronica Rose Riley

Julio Samuel Rivera-Ramirez and Elvira Quinonez-Castellanos