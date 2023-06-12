CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Salmon touch makes for interesting options with sandwiches, burgers Published 9:40 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Hot dogs and an Astros game was the invitation this weekend.

I had an idea the hostess would make them a little gourmet. The upgrade was a pretzel bun. And the Astros won. I left the gathering during the windy, rainy episode that kept my power off until bedtime Sunday. No Tony Awards for me.

We’d been to Saturday Mass and ended up attending on Sunday as well, to hear a friend’s music and stay cool. That’s how we got invited to charge our phones and have a bite.

He toasted Ezekiel bread and served an almond butter sandwich with a twist: thinly-sliced red onion and a sprinkle of salt and garlic. Clever and delicious. It was actually a treat to have toast since I had no “power” to cook at home.

And how here’s what’s up from Safe Catch, the brand of canned fish that is certified sustainable seafood planned to be good for you and the ocean. Go to safecatch.com to be impressed by their methods and selection and for recipes such as mackerel jalapeno poppers.

Talk about a twist on foodie flavors.

So there are lots of burger recipes that put you in the summer mind. They also remind me of the croquettes my grandmother would get at Luby’s.

The addition of quick oats is what drew me to the one below, which I made with great success. Try it for yourself.

Salmon Burgers Made Easy

INGREDIENTS;

2 Cans of Safe Catch Salmon

1 Egg

½ Heaping Cup of Quick Oats

½ tsp dried ginger

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp Soy Sauce or Coconut Aminos

Choice of favorite sauces and toppings

INSTRUCTIONS

Beat egg in mixing bowl, add dry spices and Soy Sauce, mix until incorporated.

Flake two cans of salmon in the can (do not drain), then pour each into mixing bowl.

Put Quick Oats in a blender and pulse until a medium-coarse flour is achieved, then add to mixing bowl.

Fold ingredients with a spatula until evenly mixed together (set aside for 5 minutes).

Preheat grill on high, then fold a single sheet of aluminum foil in half to create a double layer, to cover the grill grate.

Coat foil generously with cooking spray.

Use a 1/3 cup to scoop salmon burger mix and either form by hand or place inside an egg ring to create the classic burger shape.

Cook each side 3-4 minutes on grill or until golden brown.

SERVING SUGGESTION

Salmon is an amazing source of lean protein and Omega-3’s, but it may be a new flavor for kids or adults. So, feel free to sauce with your favorites: barbecue, sweet chili, or an herb ranch.

Also, add your favorite burger toppings too: lettuce, tomato, pickles or whatever your family favorites may be. This recipe makes four Salmon Burgers.

Darragh Doiron is a Southeast Texas foodie catching some great eats. Share your finds at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.