Orangefield’s Sophisticats pile up awards at dance and drill camp

Published 12:06 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

The military and social officers of Orangefield High School’s drill team Sophisticats recently attended the American Dance and Drill Team officer camp.

The event in Dallas/Rockwall provided leadership skills and allowed attendees to earn individual awards.

Capt. Georgia Jones earned All American Kick Company, Dance Company and Outstanding Performer in Dance.

President Elyse Gunter earned Social officer Outstanding Performer.

The social officers as a team earned the Gussie Nell Davis Team of the Week award, which is the team with the most unity, improvement and outstanding work ethic.

The military officers as a team earned the Grand Champion Team of the Week, which is the team with outstanding performance and personal enthusiasm.

