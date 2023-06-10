ADOPT A PET — Meet Blue, an Alaskan Malamute, who loves treats and the water

Published 12:04 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

To learn more about Blue, call 409-883-1056.

Meet Blue. He’s an Alaskan Malamute who ended up in the shelter through no fault of his own, sadly, his owner passed away.

He’s approximately 5 years old, friendly, loves treats and squeaky toys and LOVES the water.

After his photo shoot, he enjoyed a quick romp in the water at Orange Boat Ramp before heading back to the shelter.

Please consider adopting or fostering sweet Blue, as he is longing for human companionship.

Call the City of Orange Animal Shelter for more information on Blue at 409-883-1056.

More News

Orangefield’s Sophisticats pile up awards at dance and drill camp

Orange sets another Bassmaster Elite attendance record

C. Delle Bates Memorial Art Exhibit planned next week in Orange

PRESENCE & SAFETY — Hospital security leader outlines training program for Orange

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar