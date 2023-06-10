ADOPT A PET — Meet Blue, an Alaskan Malamute, who loves treats and the water Published 12:04 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

Meet Blue. He’s an Alaskan Malamute who ended up in the shelter through no fault of his own, sadly, his owner passed away.

He’s approximately 5 years old, friendly, loves treats and squeaky toys and LOVES the water.

After his photo shoot, he enjoyed a quick romp in the water at Orange Boat Ramp before heading back to the shelter.

Please consider adopting or fostering sweet Blue, as he is longing for human companionship.

Call the City of Orange Animal Shelter for more information on Blue at 409-883-1056.