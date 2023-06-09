Vidor High golfer adds another honor to strong run Published 12:14 am Friday, June 9, 2023

VIDOR — Soon-to-be Vidor High School senior Braden Tappe was honored to be selected as one of the three finalists for the annual Babe Zaharias Boys Character and Leadership Award.

Recent State champion Xander Parks from Orangefield and Nederland’s No. 1 golfer Vincent Mazzola were selected as the other two candidates.

Parents, coaches, players and sponsors were treated to an excellent meal at 5 Under Golf Complex while Keynote speaker Houston Astros golf foundation director of sales and former Lamar Head golf coach, Brian White.

The award went to Mazzola, but even being nominated for this prestigious award is quite an honor, Vidor officials said.

Tappe was also honored this year by being chosen to the All-District golf team in 19AAAA.

Tappe has been playing number one on the Pirate golf team for the last two years. In the district tournament, he qualified for a Medalist spot to go onto the regional golf tournament. The rest of the Pirates golf team shot scores along with Tappe propelling the boys’ golf team to their first Regional golf appearance since 2001.