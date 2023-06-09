Orange County Motorcycle Club hosting Vet Fest, shares details Published 12:16 am Friday, June 9, 2023

BEAUMONT — Keepers of Chaos Motorcycle Club is hosting the 7th Annual Vet Fest on Saturday at Cowboy Harley-Davidson, 1150 IH-10 South in Beaumont.

This all-day event will open with Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group posting of the colors at 10 a.m. followed by Marla Elmore singing the National Anthem.

“There’s nothing that goes together better than motorcycles and Veterans,” said Tommy Woodcock, organizer of the event and member of Keeper of Chaos motorcycle club.

Keepers of Chaos Motorcycle Club is a local motorcycle club based in Orange County and made up of those who like to ride and understand brotherhood. They are community-minded and help out whenever possible.

This all-day event is free to the public and features live entertainment on the main stage, starting at 11 a.m. with something for everyone.

Local band Sun Dog kicks it off, followed by five other local bands Parabellum, Zydecajun, Cross Town Renegades, Bayou Rush and Alter Ego, expected to play in that order.

For those car lovers there will some rad rods on site and in the afternoon there will be a bike show. Bikers can register the day of the event.

The Crawfish Hole and Texas Syndicate BBQ will feature some favorite Southeast Texas cuisine. And the motorcycle club, Keepers of Chaos, is excited about the Axe Throw booth, plus there will be some local vendors on site for your shopping pleasure.

“As the event begins to wind down, the Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group will perform a 21 Gun Salute at 4 p.m. followed by the last band. We hope folks will come out and support the event and support our Veterans,” shared Woodcock.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Southeast Veterans Service Group, which is an all volunteer, non-profit organization, which is dedicated to providing final military honors to veterans from all military branches, United States Coast Guard and World War II Merchant Mariners who served under honorable conditions.

Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group also conducts, assists and participate in patriotic community events, memorial services and honoring veterans and active duty military members through programs, events or celebrations.