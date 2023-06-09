C. Delle Bates Memorial Art Exhibit planned next week in Orange

Published 12:20 am Friday, June 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

An art exhibit celebrating the work of C. Delle Bates is planned June 16 in Orange. (Courtesy photo)

C. Delle Bates was inspired and encouraged by his third grade teacher to pursue his creative talents.

According to family, he often said his art and artistic process came from a joyful place inside of him. It was never from struggle, nor did he see the process as laborious.

“That sensibility is something that is quite palpable in his work,” daughter DeLisa Harris said. “People who admire and collect his art often speak of its uplifting nature.”

“Spires of Orange” from C. Delle Bates is pictured. (Courtesy photo)

Bates died April 24, but the longtime Orange resident is being celebrated next week with The C. Delle Bates Memorial Art Exhibit.

The event features approximately 40 of his paintings and is open to the community and “all whose lives were touched by his kindness, generosity, wit, art and love for life,” organizers said.

The exhibit runs from 5 to 8 p.m. June 16 at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 902 Green Avenue in Orange.

“Dad’s friends and the community of Orange are invited to celebrate his life and be uplifted by his art,” Harris said.

What she loves most about his art is his use of color.

His work is notable for bold colors and forms, whether the subjects are spiritual, natural or of people.

“His most beloved work in Orange is a piece titled ‘Spires of Orange,’” Harris said. “He worked in collaboration with all the churches of Orange and created a beautiful piece depicting all the steeples of the churches of Orange. Each church that participated received a print of the work. The work was printed in several limited editions and sold out each time.”

