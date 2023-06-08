Cops N Kids develops relationship between law enforcement and local children; see the details Published 12:02 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

It is time for the 27th Annual Orange County Cops N Kids.

The fun is planned at Claiborne Park June 9.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to join law enforcement and first responders for plenty of fun and game.

Attendees can visit all area emergency personnel and services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be plenty of refreshments, hotdogs, chips, cotton candy, snow-cones, popcorn, drinks and watermelons.

All refreshments and activities are free to the public.

“At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we believe the Cops-N-Kids picnic is a very important tool in the development of a good relationship between law enforcement, emergency personnel and our local children,” Deputy Richard Guzman said.

“We hope to help bridge the gap between children and law enforcement by showing them we are here to help, are interested in their well-being and hopefully help guide them in making good decisions as they grow.”