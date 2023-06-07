Texas Department of Transportation outlines Interstate-10 weekend closure schedule for Orange County Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a planned weekend closure for Interstate 10 in Orange County this weekend.

I-10 eastbound from just east of MLK to SH87 will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday and running through 5 a.m. Monday.

Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

I-10 westbound from SH87 to Adams Bayou will have alternating lane closures starting at 8 p.m. Friday and running through 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be transferring traffic to new pavement as well as moving concrete barrier.

All planned work is weather permitting.