PHOTO FEATURE — Police Department Recognition Award goes to Ca’Len Broughton Published 12:06 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

It was announced Monday that Ca’Len Broughton received the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Recognition Award for consistent motivation.

“He is always upbeat and positive, even when he is having a bad day. Thanks for inspiring us Ca’Len! Keep up the great vibes,” a district statement read.