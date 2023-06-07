City of Orange details 4th of July Concert and Fireworks Celebration fun Published 8:40 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The City of Orange announced Wednesday morning that municipal leaders are thrilled to host the 2023 4th of July Concert and Fireworks Celebration.

This event will be open to the public at 5 p.m. on Tuesday/July 4 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 709 Simmons Drive.

The celebration begins with concessions and activities at 5 p.m. followed by live entertainment by the Drywater Band from 7 to 9 p.m.

“A spectacular fireworks display will begin immediately following the concert at 9 p.m.,” a City release said.

Concessions and kids activities are available on site.

The event is free to the public, and dogs or pets are not allowed at the Riverside Pavilion.

Coolers are welcome, and chairs are encouraged.

For additional information, contact the Explore Orange team at 409-883-1011 or visit the Explore Orange Facebook page.