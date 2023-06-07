Cause of Pinehurst house fire under investigation Published 11:00 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

PINEHURST — The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a home in Pinehurst remains under investigation, an authority said.

Assistant Fire Chief Adam Fields said police officers were driving around the area of the 3400 block of Martin Street and saw smoke coming from the back of a house. The officers made the call at approximately 2:39 p.m. Sunday.

Fields said he does not believe there was anyone living at the home at the time of the fire.

The back of the house sustained heavy damage, he added.

Pinehurst Fire Department received mutual aid from West Orange Fire Department and ESD 4.

No injuries were reported.

— Written by Mary Meaux