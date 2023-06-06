West Orange unveils new city website Published 11:27 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

WEST ORANGE — The City of West Orange announced this week an updated website for the city.

It’s viewable at cityofwestorange.com.

City leaders ask local residents and interested parties to sign up for the lastest news, updates and special events while visiting the website.

Using an overall theme of “Progress with Unity,” featured links on the main page draw readers to “Permits,” “Minutes & Agendas,” “Pay Online,” “Elections” and “Contact Us.”

A calendar of events and city announcements are also spotlighted high on the page and easily assessable.

Further down page spotlights focus on West Orange’s city ordinances, fire department, police department and municipal court.