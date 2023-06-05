CHRISTUS hiring security officers for Orange; free training program available Published 1:33 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System is holding a free Level III Armed Security Officer Training Program for those interested in pursuing a security career in a health care setting.

There are plans to hire 10 full-time officers for the new CHRISTUS Hospital-Orange.

This is the only Level III training program offered in the region, CHRISTUS officials said.

The one-week training is scheduled July 17-21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The course will be offered at no cost.

A certificate of completion will be provided upon passing the written exam.

“A hospital is a place where people come for hope and healing,” said Roy E. Alston, PhD Vice President of Security and Public Safety for CHRISTUS Health.

“Our armed security officers are an important part of serving and protecting our most valuable assets, which are our patients and hardworking staff who work daily to heal our community.”

Upon completion, participants are assigned to shadow an armed security officer.

They will also go through TOPs to get licensed while undergoing more training in the hospital setting.

Within six months, if a participant is deemed a good fit, they can be hired as a full-time CHRISTUS Health Armed Security Officer.

Participants must be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid Texas driver’s license and no felony convictions or any crime involving the illegal use of weapons.

To register, email security.training@christushealth.org or call 409-710-9416.