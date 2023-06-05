Authorities identify husband and wife killed in murder-suicide Published 7:30 am Monday, June 5, 2023

PORT ARTHUR — The names of a man and woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide that took place in a bank drive-through have been released.

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said the deceased are Sheryl Ann McMinn, 47, and her husband, Harold McMinn, 57, of Port Arthur.

The shootings took place at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Burnett said the woman was at the drive-through at Capitol One Bank, 2950 FM 365, doing business when her husband pulled up perpendicular in front of her and stepped out of his vehicle and began firing shots.

Burnett said the man got closer to the car and fired the weapon again. He said he saw two bullet holes in the windshield.

The woman suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene.

The man then got back in his car and drove a short distance in the parking lot then shot himself in the head.

He was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he died.

Burnett has ordered autopsies on Sheryl McMinn and Harold McMinn.