Orange County marriage licenses issued: May 30 – June 2, 2023 Published 12:08 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

Marriage licenses issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk for the week of May 30, 2023, through June 2, 2023:

Gentry Isaac Ford and Carlie Breann Fults

Jason Jeffrey Shelton and Rachelle Ann Lovell-Rosales

Kody Lynn Campbell and Jada Renee Semien

Conner Lane Smith and Skylar Paige Soileau

Joseph Martin Chapman and Melody Rose Bouley

Eugene Vaughn Gill and Kristen Cne Herrington

Bradon Louis Thomas and Kenya Nicolette Carter

Gary Samuel Fussell and Traci Renee Fussell

George Henry William Buttery and Kayla Star Downs