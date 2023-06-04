Final Sip and Stroll of summer series offers fun at Shangri La Gardens Published 12:10 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center’s final Sip and Stroll event in the summer series runs from 5-8 p.m. June 15.

This event is a collaboration with Free State Cellars. All Sip and Stroll events are free of charge.

Center Executive Director Angie Mason said with cooler evening temperatures, this is the perfect time of day for visitors to enjoy a stroll while taking in the sounds and sights of nature.

“It is a beautiful time of year to see the bright colors blooming in our Gardens,” she said.

This evening event takes place during golden hour at Shangri La Gardens, which provides an opportunity to capture all Mother Nature has to offer. Guests can expect to capture the movements of wildlife within these hours, such as birds returning to roost for the evening.

Visitors may pre-order picnic boxes and bottles of wine from Free State Cellars prior to the event. A limited supply of picnic boxes is available for purchase on site. Visitors may also purchase drinks by the glass and non-alcoholic selections from Gin Atomic Traveling Cocktails camper.

Visitors are welcome to bring a blanket to sit on while they enjoy local artisanal wines, craft sangrias and delicious charcuterie.

Outside food and beverages are not be permitted into the venue. The last entry is at 7:30 p.m.

Shangri La is a 250-plus acre outdoor oasis in Orange, located along the waterways of Adams Bayou that combines botanical gardens and an education nature center in a unique way.

Visitors are encouraged to stroll along garden paths surrounded by fragrant flowers, bird watch and take in the beauty of the grounds.

Located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange, Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (last entry at 4:30 p.m.). For more information, call 409-670-9113 or visit shangrilagardens.org.