New running events planned for Orange, Pleasure Island Published 12:12 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

Registration is expected to open sometime next week for an Orange County 5K, the latest effort by a running company bringing awareness to local cities across Southeast Texas.

According to 3 Brothers Running Co., registration for The Big Pumpkin Run launches this month ahead of the race, which is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Race details, as they become available, are accessed at 3brosrunning.com.

Plans are also up and running to bring a 5K to Pleasure Island in Port Arthur this fall.

William Fermo, CEO and co-founder of 3 Brothers Running Co., said they started the company in 2022 in hopes of bringing “big city races” to cities across the state.

“We want people to not only do our race, but to experience everything the city has to offer,” he said. “We’ve been receiving national recognition.”

In 2022, 3 Brothers Running Co. organized two events in Orange — a fundraiser 5K and 10K in May, followed by the Big Pumpkin Run 5K and Kids K in October.

“The reason I started this company is because I love running,” Fermo said. “I’ve run so many races.”

The team members collectively have run in more than 500 races, and Fermo said he has completed 49 marathons.

But what makes the company unique, he said, is they try and incorporate local businesses and showcase the cities to improve economic impact.

Promotional videos before the events in Orange highlighted the Stark Museum of Art as well as food options from local restaurants.

“Running introduces you to a city,” Fermo said. “I think it’s important for us to get people to not just care about the race, but we’re very calculative where the route is. We want to highlight the city. Another thing we have is quality branding.”

The Big Pumpkin Run 5K and Kids K brought participants from 40 cities including Beaumont, Lumberton, Port Neches, Sour Lake, Nederland, Vidor, Groves, Bridge City and Houston.

Fermo’s plans are to bring a 5K or half-marathon to Pleasure Island, and potentially host a one-mile run downtown.

— Written by Monique Batson