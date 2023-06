ADOPT A PET — “Socks” is ready to show his affection to YOU Published 12:10 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Meet Socks.

He’s a 6-month-old red lab who ended up at the shelter by no fault of his own.

He loves people but not cats.

Socks walks on a leash, sits for treats and will give you wet, slobbery kisses to show his affection.

Consider adopting or fostering Socks.

For more information, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.