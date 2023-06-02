PHOTOS — Fun at Bassmaster Elite Series in Orange continues this weekend

Published 2:36 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

Orange County’s Bassmaster Elite Series Riverfestival fun continues through Sunday at Orange Boat Ramp and includes a free concert weekend.

The Molly Ringwalds are scheduled June 2 and sponsored by Entergy.

June 3 includes two special performances: Cole Whittlesey is sponsored by Gopher Industrial and Randy Rogers Band is sponsored by Gopher Industrial, as well.

The fun includes food booths, daily weigh-ins, kid zone and kids fish tank.

For more information, log onto orangetexaschamber.org.

