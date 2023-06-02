PHOTOS — Fun at Bassmaster Elite Series in Orange continues this weekend
Published 2:36 pm Friday, June 2, 2023
Luke Rayburn, 10, Peyton Rayburn, 7, and Noah Rayburn, 5 (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Casey Chesnutt performs Thursday at Orange County’s Bassmaster Elite Series Riverfestival. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Festival and food truck fun are part of the weekend’s highlights. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Fishermen begin to set out in the Bassmaster competition in Orange. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Alex Wetherell is all smiles during the first weigh-in on Thursday. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Orange County school fishing teams members (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Bridge City intermediate school's honor choir captivates the crowd with the National Anthem. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Yanira Figueroa, 11, Nicolas Fuentes, 17, Gricelda Fuentes and Gloria Fuentes (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Robert Lopez, Derek Lopez, 15, SSgt. Tyler Gentry and Zane Lopez, 16 (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Lisa Durso, Elijah Keil, 14, Stephanie Roberts and Ian Freeman (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Orange County’s Bassmaster Elite Series Riverfestival fun continues through Sunday at Orange Boat Ramp and includes a free concert weekend.
The Molly Ringwalds are scheduled June 2 and sponsored by Entergy.
June 3 includes two special performances: Cole Whittlesey is sponsored by Gopher Industrial and Randy Rogers Band is sponsored by Gopher Industrial, as well.
The fun includes food booths, daily weigh-ins, kid zone and kids fish tank.
For more information, log onto orangetexaschamber.org.