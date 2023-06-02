Check out names, hometowns of Lamar State College Orange President’s List, Dean’s List students Published 9:07 am Friday, June 2, 2023

Lamar State College Orange is proud to recognize the following students who earned the high honors of recognition on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Spring 2023 semester.

Congratulations to these Gators on this accomplishment.

President’s List

To be named to the President’s List, students must attend full-time (at least 12 hours) and earn a 4.0 grade point average.

Beaumont

Anissa L. Adams, Massage Therapy; Stacy Landry, Process Operating; Madeline Elisa Morrison, General Studies; Luis Hector Nava Robles, Process Operating

Bon Wier

Juana Jane Schmidt, Teaching

Bridge City

Miguel Alvarez, Pharmacy Technology; Ryker Stone Berry, General Studies; Austyn Laten Daniels, Instrumentation; Taylor Donovan Eubanks, Process Operating; Wayne Howard Fontenot, CISCO Network Cybersecurity Technology; Brent Alan Leblanc, Electromechanical Technology; Audrey Katheryn Leleaux, Liberal Arts; Elizabeth Ludwig, Communication; Shaquille Shonques Magee, Instrumentation; Michael Jay Martin, Computer Science; Dalton Cade Miller, Instrumentation; Ayden Brock Richardson, General Studies; Taylor Scott Theal, Process Technology; Courtney Carol Vaughan, Process Operating; Andrea Montserrat Zuniga Ceja, General Studies

Buna

Faith Lainie Dixson, General Studies; Jordan Lee Dixson, Process Technology; Arriana Madison Elliott, Liberal Arts; Cameron L. Grant, Liberal Arts; Andrea Adela Haynes, Business Management Accounting; Carol Laraine Hebert, Logistics Management; Robert Lee Hebert, Logistics Management; Karen Lynn King, Business; Austin Gray Russell, General Studies

Groves

Isidro Angel Villarreal, Instrumentation

Iowa, LA

Jill Angelle Hebert, Vocational Nursing

Jasper

Justin Talbert Ford, Teaching; Shaylyn Taylor Hubert, Pre-Registered Nursing

Kinder, LA

Christen Lashawn Ardoin, Process Technology

Kirbyville

Lorie Anne Adams, Sociology; Myranda Ashlin Rice, Business Management

Kountze

Keatan Nakole Guillory, Process Technology

Lake Charles, LA

Bianca Louise Jackson, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Kaylin Kristine Trahan-Pena, Pre-Vocational Nursing

Lumberton

Ashtyn Camille Cheshire, Medical Assisting; Samuel David Hoerner, General Studies; Matthew Cole Sekinger, Information Technology Support Specialist

Nederland

Taryn Monet Ellies, Pharmacy Technology

Orange

Austin Ryan Anderson, Electromechanical Technology; Rachel Herrera Anzaldua, Business Management; Rebecca Herrera Anzaldua, Business Management; Cade Joshua Babineaux, General Studies; Carlin Kennedy Bailey, Process Operating; Hunter Alan Beard, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Jim Sharon Bearden III, Business; Chelsea Joanna Bellair, Instrumentation; Hunter Ritchey Bellanger, Electromechanical Technology; Laken Noel Bellanger, Medical Assisting; Patrick Trent Bickham, Teaching; Jacob Scott Bowden, Vocational Nursing; Brandi Nichole Brister, Liberal Arts; Spencer Anthony Brister, Instrumentation; Jacob Ryan Burman, Process Technology; Demi Renee Carter, Business; Eshaan Faizal Chakiwalla, Pharmacy Technology; Amanda Chavez, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Lucero Chavez, Pharmacy Technology; Isaiah Taylor Cook, Welding; Jacoby Doliviae Crawford, Instrumentation; Layla Nichole Czajkowski, Dental Assisting; Samantha Delacruz, General Studies; Carson Paige Fall, Business; Morgan Kay Fisher, Business; Kalum John Fontenot, Process Operating; Christopher Lucas Frederick, Construction Management; James Ramon Gordon, Process Operating; Ashley Michelle Greiner, Liberal Arts; Conner Lane Griffin, Instrumentation; Steven Ira Hogan, Welding; Marcie Nicole Jacobs, Dental Assisting; Blake Ryan Johnston, Instrumentation; Mack Halton Koonce, Process Operating; Michael William Lessard, Business; Kitteara Elizabeth Lewis, Business Management; Sylvia Lynn Lingenfelter, Teaching; Alexis Ariel Lingo, Pharmacy Technology; Kelli Faye Marino, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Alexis Danyelle Mello Coleman, Teaching; Aliyah Destiny Mims, Dental Assisting; Marlee Michele Mouton, Dental Assisting; Eric Allen Pierce, Process Operating; Rose Anne Rosa Dela Quebodeaux, Process Technology; Eric Keith Robertson, Instrumentation; Maria Del Carmen Servin, Dental Assisting; Donna Jean Shaunesey, Industrial Technology; Brooklin Elizabeth Sheffield, Pharmacy Technology; Jerod Gabriel Sims, Instrumentation; Austin Dale Slagle, Dental Assisting; Preston Wayne Sullivan, Process Operating; Abby Lynn Thames, Process Operating; Demarcus Rodney Thibodeaux, Welding; Kelly Andrew Tiller, Process Technology; Jacob William Unangst, General Studies; Ja’Tayjah Mar’Kaylen Letrece Vital, Dental Assisting; Ryu Taurence Wade, Business Operations; Tyrone Wayne Waggoner, Process Operating; Andrianique Lynnette Watson, Vocational Nursing; Ryan Michael Wesolowski, Process Operating; Julie Catherine White, Communication; Karol Christine Woodcroft, General Studies

Port Arthur

Denise Ayala Mendoza, Dental Assisting

Port Neches

Abigail Gerstenberg, General Studies

Silsbee

Chloe Lean Tyler, Liberal Arts

Starks, LA

Carl Franklin Barlow, Process Operating; Kristian Jade Herring, General Studies; Peyton Kyle Williams, Process Operating

Sulphur, LA

Brant Chandler Landry, Process Operating

Vidor

Aubrey Charles Bickham, Electromechanical Technology; Gwendelynne Ianna Bloomer, General Studies; Tianna Lynn Brister, Dental Assisting; Angelica Rachael Cash, Massage Therapy; Zane Robert Cox, Computer Science; Hayli Elise Hagler, Vocational Nursing; Taylor Ann Holmes, General Studies; Ty Edward Jones, Electromechanical Technology; Sydney Marie Kirkendall, Liberal Arts; Trenton Ryan Kirkendall, Business; Bryce Lane McGlothlin, Electromechanical Technology; Lorielle Alexis McKay, Dental Assisting; Hunter Bryan Simmons, Process Operating; Kasie Denette Veazey, Teaching

West Orange

Marissa Gabrielle Asevedo, Teaching; Mardie Stoll, Welding; Stephen L. Tramel, Instrumentation

Winnie

Kendal Leigh Kirksey, Pharmacy Technology

Dean’s List

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must attend full-time (at least 12 hours) and maintain a minimum of a 3.4 GPA.

Beaumont

Jasmine Castillo, Business; Melech Andre Edwards, Instrumentation; Jennifer Ann Kindle, Pre-Registered Nursing; Brandy Ann Ruben, Sociology; Yesenia Torres, Dental Assisting

Bon Wier

Kyla Rose Gautreaux, Criminal Justice

Bridge City

Amberlyn Herring Alpers, Vocational Nursing; Devin Rae Bodle, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Kammie Leeann Clement, Criminal Justice; Keegan Luke Day, Instrumentation; Daniela Aletse Garcia, Business; Erick Eduardo Garcia, Welding; Jacey Rene Gardenhire, General Studies; Sarah Christine Goff, General Studies; Makayla Grace Gonzales, Medical Assisting; Angie Esther Hernandez, Vocational Nursing; Breanna Danielle Landry, Vocational Nursing; Kristen Abigail Lobue, Safety, Health, and Environment; Halli Alane Malagarie, General Studies; Jeremiah Aaron Trevino, Instrumentation; William Wallace Walpole General Studies; Keaton Avery Watts, General Studies; Reid Preston White, Medical Assisting

Buna

Kade Reese Anthony, Instrumentation; Kelsey Nicole Brandon, Vocational Nursing; Rustie Denise Delome, Teaching; Brandy Danielle Harvey, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Dylan Wayne Harvey, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Tyler Nathaniel Harvey, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Charid Randall Hutchinson, Process Operating; Lynn Edward Langston, Information Technology Support Specialist; Chloee Lynn Marks, Dental Assisting; Tabitha N. Monse, Communication; Kelsey Cheyanne Pate, Teaching; McKenzie Ann Uribe, Pre-Vocational Nursing; April Nicole Widner, Information Technology Support Assist Network Specialist; Brynn Nikole Wilkinson, Pre-Vocational Nursing

Call

Randuall Shea Gilley, CISCO Network Cybersecurity Technology

Evadale

Jessalyn Lee Pitts, Business Management Accounting

Groves

Jacarie Labare’ Fontenette, Sociology; Alexandra Renee Sadler, Information Technology Support Assist Software Developer

Iowa, LA

Khaleel Malik Deville, Process Technology

Jasper

Victoria Elizabeth Ledbetter, Business

Kirbyville

Allison Mara Brewster, Teaching; Rohan Lalani, Liberal Arts; Carsyn Paige Shirley, Teaching; Courtney Leianne Sullivan, General Studies

Lake Charles, LA

Rhionna Dshay Brown, Vocational Nursing; Yadira Sandoval, Pre-Vocational Nursing

Lumberton

Jodie Leana Behannon, Process Operating; Jacob Henry Craven, CISCO Network Cybersecurity Technology; Kaitlyn Renee Kiefer, Vocational Nursing; Jason Dale Perry, Liberal Arts

Nederland

Kristina Marie Bryan, Sociology

Newton

Jolander Renee Watson, Teaching; Juanita Rena Watson, Teaching

Nome

Carly Evan Neel, Dental Assisting

Orange

Jermiyah De-shon Amerson, Dental Assisting; Angel Adrian Arreola, Electromechanical Technology; Connor Lynn Ayres, Instrumentation; Blayse Mathieu Baker, General Studies; Griffin Scott Batchelor, Pre-Registered Nursing; Emily Renee Bland, Liberal Arts; Landon Brant, Welding; Brayden Kade Bryant, General Studies; Roeh Matthew Burton, Natural Science; Katie Renee Carcerano, Liberal Arts; Quinae Lenique Carter, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Tiffany Jo Anne Cates, General Studies; Adele Christel Chisum, Teaching; Torri Christina Culpepper, Medical Assisting; Troy Cunningham, Process Operating; Dawson Dale Doiron, General Studies; Isaiah Jamal Dumas, Welding; Chelsea Nicole Erickson, Teaching; Rebecca Elaina Forester, General Studies; Kalee Jo Gilbeaux, Liberal Arts; Emily Elena Goitia, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Wesley Aaron Gore, Business Management; Cade Andrew Griffin, Instrumentation; Ashley Paige Hale, Business; Ashley Nichole Herbert, Vocational Nursing; Skylar Payge Lanicek, Business; Ian James Lawrence, Process Operating; Raema Alece Lyda, General Studies; Heavan Leigh Lynch, Teaching; Melanie Denise Maglothin, Teaching; Chace Lance McGowan, Teaching; Ethan Daniel Meads, General Studies; Anairda Mendez, Business Management; Kyler Reid Metts, Instrumentation; Alberto Emmanuel Munguia, Instrumentation; Jalisa Diane Newell, Early College High School; Yuliana Faye Newell, General Studies; Patricia Paola Nunez-Reyes, Business Management Accounting; Amonie Ciara Perkins, Early College High School; Lindsey Marie Perkins, Vocational Nursing; Jake Nathan Placette, Process Operating; Keshona Jasean Randall, Dental Assisting; Aiden Patrick Richey, General Studies; Abby Marie Sadler, Teaching; Cristian Salinas, CISCO Network Cybersecurity Technology; Dae Leigh Sandlin, Vocational Nursing; Laura Gene Schreck, Vocational Nursing; Briana Nicole Solis, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Larae Maci Stanley, Teaching; Ethan Tyler Tant, Instrumentation; Haley Joe Taylor, Business Management Accounting; Adrain Jace Vandevender, Instrumentation; Cole J. Waguespack, Business; Octavia Rheayel Weimer, General Studies; LaSanda Mary Fran Williams, Sociology; Clint Ja’ron Williams, Process Operating; Ryshaniqua Lenette Winbush, Teaching; Connor Marvin Ziller, Process Operating

Port Arthur

Sunem Heldai Ramiro, CISCO Network Cybersecurity Technology; Alberto Gamaliel Vicuna Hernandez, Electromechanical Technology

Silsbee

Autumn Leanne Roundtree, Dental Assisting

Sour Lake

Taylor Elisabeth Ross, Vocational Nursing

Starks, LA

Chloe Jane Gibson, Dental Assisting

Sulphur, LA

Myesha Shawnta Trapp, Pre-Registered Nursing; Romellea E. West, Pre-Vocational Nursing

Vidor

Anthony Tyrone Barfield, Welding; Jordan Tyler Bennett, Electromechanical Technology; Emmarae Carpenter, General Studies; Macie N. Licatino, Dental Assisting; Alexis Kaylee Rice, Business; Danielle Kayla Robinson, Business Management; Bridget Denise Smith, Teaching; Macie Shaye Traiteler, Vocational Nursing; Paul Lee Walston, Computer Science; Joseph Brennen Young, Process Operating

Vinton

Amber Ariana Foster, Process Technology; Shawnee Lynn Martin, Business Management

West Orange

Cristina Noelle Furlough, Business; Kelsy Chyanne Miles, Medical Assisting; Lizeth Janeth Orrosquieta, General Studies; Mikayla Paige Robnett, Dental Assisting; Austin Ray Stevison, Instrumentation; Tremaine Wilson, Instrumentation