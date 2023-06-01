Pick up “Sewing Basics” for free from the experts

Published 12:02 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

Adulting 101 classes are being held in the Ira M. Williams Meeting Room at Orange Public Library. (Stephen Hemelt/The Leader)

Orange Public Library is continuing its Adulting 101 programs this month with a free presentation from Texas A&M AgriLife Research.

Adulting 101 programs are available every third Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The June 20 topic is “Sewing Basics.”

The program is designed for ages 16 and up. You do not need a library card to attend and registration is not required.

The July 18 event planned is a Hobbies/Me-Time Fair run in conjunction with the young adult program.

For more information regarding Adulting 101, Orange Public Library is located at 220 5th St. in Orange and may be reached at 409-883-1086.

