Orangefield’s Parks brothers come up big at Babe Zaharias Golf Awards banquet Published 12:18 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

BEAUMONT — The dominant Orangefield sibling duo of Lincoln Parks and Xander Parks continues to leave no doubt of its golf impact in Southeast Texas and beyond.

The brothers were named Boys Player of the Year in a tie Wednesday night at the Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards.

It was only May 23 when Xander Parks two-putted for a birdie to pull into a tie, took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5, 4th, got to three-under, then cruised to a 72 and a three-stroke victory with a 142.

That performance at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin earned him the 3A state championship golf trophy.

Lincoln Parks battled with his putting, logged an 81 and finished seventh at 154 (73-81). It was Lincoln’s second consecutive year to finish seventh at state. The incoming junior has two more shots at a state title, however.

The 2023 winners of the Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards were announced Wednesday evening at the annual banquet honoring high school golfers in Southeast Texas.

The prestigious annual awards banquet recognizes the area’s top high school golfers, team leaders, underclassmen and high school golf coaches for the 2022-23 school and competition year.

This year’s banquet at 5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont included a dinner and a presentation from keynote speaker Brian White of the Houston Astros Golf Foundation.

The winners announced:

Girls Player of the Year – Hallie Westfall, Hardin-Jefferson

Girls Character Award (TIE) – Saylor Moreaux, Bridge City and Annabel Cardenas, Kelly High School

Girls Underclassmen Player of the Year – Tatum Bean, Port Neches-Groves

Girls Underclassmen Character Award – Peyton Hidalgo, Hardin Jefferson

Boys Player of the Year (TIE) Lincoln Parks, Xander Parks – Orangefield

Boys Character Award – Preston Deserrano, Nederland

Boys Underclassmen Player of the Year – Julian Mathews, Kelly High School

Boys Underclassmen Character Award – Drake Andrepont, Hardin-Jefferson

Austin Williams, Babe Zaharias Foundation Board Member and Director of South Texas PGA Jr. Golf–Beaumont Metro, said the awards banquet celebrates all honorees, coaches, families and the community.

“The awards banquet is such a special night, and everyone gets to share in the celebration,” he said.

“The future of Southeast Texas golf is bright with this group, and we hope they know that all of the Golden Triangle is behind them. The inspiring speech from Mr. Brian White is going to be with this group for a long, long time.”

About the Babe Zaharias High School Junior Golf Awards

Former PNG coach Jerry Honza originally pitched the idea to the late W.L. Pate Jr. (longtime chairman of the Zaharias Foundation) many years ago, and the partnership began under the name of Babe Zaharias Junior Golf Awards. After Pate’s passing in recent years, Austin Williams has taken the reins of the awards at 5 Under and each year has seen increased involvement and participation.