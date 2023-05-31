PHOTOS — “Meet the Pros” gets Orange County ready for Bassmaster Elite Tournament

Published 12:06 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

A Meet the Pros event got Orange-area residents excited on Sunday as the Bassmaster Elite Tournament nears.

The fun began at 2 p.m. at 2335 MacArthur Drive in Orange.

The Bassmaster Elite Tournament on the Sabine River, the highest level of professional bass fishing tournament, is planned June 1-4 at Orange Boat Ramp and includes a free concert weekend.

Casey Chesnutt is scheduled June 1 and sponsored by Dow.

The Molly Ringwalds are scheduled June 2 and sponsored by Entergy.

June 3 includes two special performances: Cole Whittlesey is sponsored by Gopher Industrial and Randy Rogers Band is sponsored by Gopher Industrial, as well.

The fun includes food booths, daily weigh-ins, kid zone and kids fish tank.

