Potential tropical cyclone development spotted in Gulf of Mexico

Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

By Staff Reports

(Courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Southeast Texas residents needs to be aware of a potential tropical cyclone development in the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Weather officials said there is a LOW (20 percent chance) of tropical cyclone development over the next seven days.

This system is forecast to move generally eastward from the central Gulf of Mexico into the eastern Gulf and eventually across Florida to the western Atlantic.

This system is not expected to bring any impacts to the local area at this time.

For more information please see nhc.noaa.gov.

