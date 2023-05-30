Little Cypress-Mauriceville hosting homeschool parents meeting Published 7:41 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District is hosting a meeting in June for homeschool and private school parents.

Discussion is scheduled on possible services for homeschooled and private school students who are eligible to attend LCM schools.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m. June 12 at the Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD Administration Building, 6586 FM 1130 in Orange.

District officials said the purpose of the meeting is to give representatives of private schools and parents who homeschool their children the opportunity to participate in planning and consultation for the federal Title 1, 2, & 4 programs.

Following the presentation of this information, there will be a consultation meeting to discuss which eligible private school students will receive special education services, the services to be provided, how and where the services will be provided and how the services provided will be evaluated.

For more information, call Laurie Gordon or Beverly Knight at the LCM Administration Office at 883-2232.