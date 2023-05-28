Orange County Aggie Moms honor local scholarship recipients Published 7:58 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

Orange County Aggie Moms recently awarded $2,000 in scholarships for Orange County high school class of 2023 students.

This year’s recipients are Chloe Henry and Dallas Powers, each receiving $1,000.

“We are honored and so very proud to have presented scholarships to these two students,” an Orange County Aggie Moms release said. “Good luck and Gig’em to Chloe and Dallas! If you have an incoming Aggie, current Aggie or a former Aggie, we would love to have you join the Orange County Aggie Moms Club. Contact ocamwhoop@gmail.com to get connected.”

Henry, a recent graduate of Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School, ranked fourth in her class. She was president of the Interact Club and president of the Health Occupational Students of America Club, while also participating in basketball, track and tennis.

She plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall and major in biology.

Powers graduated cum laude honors from Bridge City High School. He was a four-year letterman on the soccer team, named to the Academic All-State team and is a member of the BCHS three-time state ranked marching band and band leadership team member.

He is an altar server and youth ministry member at St. Henry Catholic Church and is a level 3 forth degree black belt and certified taekwondo instructor at Tiger Rock Martial Arts.

Powers will attend Texas A&M University in the fall, pursuing a degree in chemical engineering as a member of the Corps of Cadets and Fightin’ Texas Aggie band.