PHOTO FEATURE — Orange City Donut opens Published 12:18 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

The City of Orange shared the news this week that Orange City Donut, 3640 Martin Luther King Jr., is open.

Offerings include donuts, fruit kolaches, breakfast burritos, iced and hot coffee and more at the counter and drive-thru window.

For additional information, call Orange City Donut at 409-330-4009.