Free prostate screenings for men in Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont Published 12:14 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

When Regina Rogers established Gift of Life, it was to honor her mother who was a breast cancer survivor. At first, the non-profit served as a way to provide uninsured and underinsured women with mammograms.

However, when Rogers’ cousin in Southeast Texas died of prostate cancer, Gift of Life began providing services to men.

“I am a 12-year survivor of prostate cancer,” said Glenn Alexander. “And I’m standing here because of God’s grace and early detection and screening of the malignancy that was growing in my prostate gland.”

Alexander was one of several members with Gift of Life and the Port Arthur Health Department who appeared before the Port Arthur City Council this week regarding an upcoming event that provides free prostate, cholesterol, HIV, blood pressure, Hepatitis C and blood glucose screenings. In addition, physicians will be on site for consultation.

On June 3, screenings take place by appointment only at the Port Arthur Health Department, 449 Austin Avenue.

An Orange screenings day is planned June 10 at Orange Baptist Campus Hospital, 608 Strickland Drive.

To check availability and make an appointment for free screenings, call 409-833-3663. Those interested can also log onto giftoflifebmt.org.

Another screening event is planned June 24 in Beaumont.

“You don’t feel any symptoms. It’s not something that hurts,” Alexander said. “It’s like high blood pressure — by the time you realize you have a problem, your kidneys have deteriorated.”

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer in men, with skin cancer being first.

To date, the Gift of Life program has provided more than 10,700 prostate cancer screenings.

— Written by Monique Batson