Orange County marriage licenses issued: May 22 – May 26, 2023

Published 5:37 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

Marriage licenses issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk for the week of May 22, 2023, through May 26, 2023:

Jacob Viator and Chelsea Flynn

Noah Kincer and Katie Rollins

James Parker and Kristy Macon

Daniel Huerta and Ramona Huerta

Cameron Chapman and Jessica Snell

Robert Fails and Candace Powell

Derek Hamilton and Lauren Erwin

Brandon Broadus and Michelle Hager

Eddie Trahan and Calissa Weber

Aaron Boutte and Heather Latham

Robert Branham and Pamela Hihm

Preston Parr and Meghan Parr

Jonathan Garrett and Ashley Jarvis

