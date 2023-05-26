Orange County marriage licenses issued: May 22 – May 26, 2023
Published 5:37 pm Friday, May 26, 2023
Marriage licenses issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk for the week of May 22, 2023, through May 26, 2023:
Jacob Viator and Chelsea Flynn
Noah Kincer and Katie Rollins
James Parker and Kristy Macon
Daniel Huerta and Ramona Huerta
Cameron Chapman and Jessica Snell
Robert Fails and Candace Powell
Derek Hamilton and Lauren Erwin
Brandon Broadus and Michelle Hager
Eddie Trahan and Calissa Weber
Aaron Boutte and Heather Latham
Robert Branham and Pamela Hihm
Preston Parr and Meghan Parr
Jonathan Garrett and Ashley Jarvis