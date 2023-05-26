Free United Way tech classes for learners new to using a computer set for June in Orange County Published 12:18 am Friday, May 26, 2023

United Way of Orange County announced it hosting free technology classes June 20 and 21 at Lamar State College Orange’s Ron E. Lewis Library.

The workshops are intended for learners who are new to using a computer and want to build confidence while staying safe online.

Topics include:

managing files and folders,

using web browsers,

creating passwords that are hard to guess,

using search engines,

navigating a mobile device

and much more.

Digital literacy experts with national nonprofit Connected Nation are teaching the workshops in collaboration with AT&T and the Public Library Association.

“Our vision is serve as a champion of our community to empower individuals with knowledge and resources to create lasting, positive change,” United Way of Orange County President & CEO Maureen McAllister said.

“United Way of Orange County’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve the quality of life and build a stronger Orange County. These free digital literacy classes are just one way to help with that.”

Registration is preferred but not required to attend; participants are encouraged to bring their friends and family.

A bilingual instructor will be available on-site.

Workshop dates and times:

Tuesday, June 20 – Lamar State College Orange

Computer and Internet Basics – 1:00 p.m.

Email Basics – 3:30 p.m.

Register here: https://surveys.connectednation.org/s3/UWOrange

Wednesday, June 21 – Lamar State College Orange

Mobile Device Basics – 9:00 a.m.

Cybersecurity – 10:30 a.m.

Register here: https://surveys.connectednation.org/s3/UWOrange

Connected Nation is committed to bridging the digital divide, according to Executive Vice President Heather Gate, and is “proud” to partner with United Way of Orange County.

“We hope that the classes will help spread digital literacy awareness and will serve as a spark for advancing digital skills in the region,” Gate said.

“Not only will we be hosting these workshops, but we are also excited to share the training materials with any organizations or volunteers that may wish to continue the training long after the classes have ended.”