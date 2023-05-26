Financial assistance soon available for very low-income to low-income families wishing to reside in Orange County Published 12:12 am Friday, May 26, 2023

The waiting list for tenant-based rental assistance opens June 23.

Legacy CDC, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, will begin accepting applications for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Tenant Based Rental Assistance program on June 23 at 8 a.m. and close the waiting list at 5 p.m. July 22.

Applications will be selected using a neutral, random selection process and not be first-come, first-served.

Assistance is available to very low-income and low-income families that wish to reside in Orange, Hardin and Jefferson counties, excluding the city limits of Port Arthur and Beaumont.

Additionally, applicants must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income for their county of residence. The amount of monthly rental subsidy is based on the gross monthly income of an applicant’s household.

TBRA program funds may be used to provide:

Rental assistance to help pay the cost of monthly rent and utility costs for up to 24 months.

Security deposits in conjunction with rental assistance in an amount not to exceed one month’s rent for the unit; and

Utility deposit assistance in conjunction with rental assistance and security deposit assistance

Applications will be available online at portal.neighborlysoftware.com/LEGACYCDC/participant.

For more information about this program, call Legacy CDC at 409-832-2723 ext. 29 or email TBRATeam@legacycdc.org.

Landlords interested in participating in the program are encouraged to contact Legacy CDC.