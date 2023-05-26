ADOPT A PET — 4-year-old lab Sally is ready for you

Published 12:16 am Friday, May 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

For more information on Sally, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.

WEST ORANGE — If you’re looking for a mild-mannered, sweet pup to add to your family, Sally’s your girl.

She’s a 4-year-old red lab who was surrendered by her owner because of the owner’s health situation.

Sally needs vetting, but once that’s done, she will be ready to hang out with her new family and be the loyal, loving pet she was meant to be.

Please consider adopting or fostering sweet Sally.

Call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468 for more information.

