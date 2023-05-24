Tribute to Orange County Veterans planned Sunday Published 12:08 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

A special tribute to Orange County Veterans begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Veterans Memorial Plaza, 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange.

Organizers invite the public to come join in on this free patriotic tribute to all Veterans and those currently serving in the military services.

Calvin Bohannon of the U.S. Army is the keynote speaker.

The event also features the Southeast Texas Color Guard, Community Band of Southeast Texas and other patriotic music.

The event is at the home of the lifesize bronze sculpture “Tears from a grateful heart,” a memorial to the sacrifice for our freedom.

For more information, contact Mike Bell at 409-460-3567 or michael.jay.bell@gmail.com.

A service will be held indoors at Orange First Church of the Nazarene.