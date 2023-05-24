LCM’s Jack Burke helps lead Texas State to inaugural National Golf Invitational win Published 12:04 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Former Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School golfer Jack Burke and the Texas State University men’s golf team won the inaugural National Golf Invitational at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Arizona.

The tournament was added by the NCAA to allow schools to play in one season-ending event, similar to college basketball’s NIT tournament.

The Bobcats were in fourth after day one and then held a 4-shot lead after a strong day two.

The third round was a roller coaster as Texas State lost its lead early and then came back and held off a strong push from Penn State and Wyoming to claim the championship by one-stroke on the final hole.

Burke carded a 1-over 73 on Friday. A 3-under 69 in round two was fueled by seven birdies. He carded a final round 75 on Sunday.

Texas State won with a team score of 7-under, while Penn State and Wyoming tied for second at 6-under.

The victory was the third team win of the season for Coach Shane Howell and the Bobcats.