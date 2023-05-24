G&G Enterprises donates $1M to West Orange-Cove, secures event center naming rights Published 5:35 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District announced Tuesday evening a donation of $1 million by G&G Enterprises Construction Corporation.

The school district’s board of trustees then granted G&G Enterprises exclusive naming rights to the newly constructed West Orange-Cove Event Center.

The West Orange-Cove Event Center, which is completing construction, is going to serve as a hub for various school and community activities.

The center’s state-of-the-art facilities and versatile spaces will provide a platform for sports competitions, performances, community gatherings and educational programs.

“We are thrilled to receive this substantial donation from G&G Enterprises,” Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris said.

“We are grateful for G&G’s commitment to investing in education and fostering community development.”

As part of the agreement, G&G is granted exclusive naming rights for the West Orange-Cove Event Center.

The official name, to be determined by G&G, will be announced at a later date.

This naming rights arrangement spans the next 10 years, reflecting G&G’s dedication to supporting the West Orange-Cove community.

“We are honored to collaborate with West Orange-Cove CISD on this significant initiative,” said Colin Garrett, COO of G&G and WOS Alum Class of 1994.

“We believe in the power of education and its ability to transform lives. By investing in the West Orange-Cove Event Center, we hope to create a lasting impact that extends far beyond its walls.”

Natasha Garrett, CEO of G&G, added, “Colin and I are excited to be a part of the legacy of WOS, and we look forward to unveiling the official name and witnessing the positive influence this center will have on the community.”